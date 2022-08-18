 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 18

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 1, Melbourne at Brisbane

BASKETBALL 

Noon; ESPNU, California Basketball Club vs. Stella Azzurra, at Rome

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Pittsburgh"

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, at Vysoky Ujezd, Czechia

11 a.m.; Peacock,  U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32, at Paramus, N.J.

Noon; Golf Channel, U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, First Round, at Wilmington, Del.

8 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, at Boise, Idaho (same-day tape)

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, U.S. Championships, Men's Competition, at Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LACROSSE

2 p.m.; ESPNU, World U-21 Championship, Semifinal, at Limerick, Ireland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Taipei City vs. Bologna, Italy, at Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind.

5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Little League World Series, Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Penn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee or Oakland at Texas

3 p.m.; MASN, Chicago Cubs at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees 

9:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at San Diego

NFL

8 p.m.; ESPN, Preseason, Chicago at Seattle

RUGBY

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby draft

4 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, New Zealand at North Queensland

SOCCER

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, George Mason at Virginia

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Southern Cal at Purdue

7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Florida St. at South Carolina

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Liga MX, Leon at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, Round of 16, at Cincinnati

1 p.m.; MASN2, Western & Southern Open, Round of 16

WNBA

8 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA TV, Playoffs, First Round, Game 1, Dallas at Connecticut

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Playoffs, First Round, Game 1, Washington at Seattle

