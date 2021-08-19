 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 19, 2021
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 19, 2021

Mark Shaver

CFL 

10 p.m.; ESPN2, Edmonton at British Columbia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: Wake Forest"

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, First Round, at Carnoustie, Scotland

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Northern Trust, First Round, at Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, First Round

4 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, at Prague (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Manchester, Conn. vs. Honolulu, at Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Hamilton, Ohio vs. Nolensville, Tenn.

5 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Toms River, N.J. vs. Hastings, Neb.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Torrance, Cal. vs. Hooksett, N.H.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Oakland at Chicago White Sox 

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.; ESPN, Professional Fighters League, Playoffs, Women's Lightweights and Heavyweights, at Hollywood, Fla.

NFL

7:30 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, New England at Philadelphia

RUGBY

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby Draft

SOCCER 

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League Qualifying Match (taped)

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Ohio at VMI

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Liberty at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Richmond at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Mount St. Mary's at Radford

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, U.S. at Russia (same-day tape)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Preliminary Round, second leg, Deportivo vs. Comunicaciones, at San Salvador, El Salvador

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Women's Cup, Chicago at Louisville (taped)

Midnight; Fox Sports 2, Liga MX, Atlas at Santos Laguna (taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open, at Cincinnati

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Western & Southern Open

TRACK AND FIELD

Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Under-20 Championships, at Nairobi, Kenya (delayed tape)

WNBA 

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Minnesota at Connecticut

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Atlanta at Los Angeles

Tags

