AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Essendon
CFL
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Montreal at Winnipeg
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: North Carolina"
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Football," Part Two
9 p.m.; ESPN, "The Herbies Preseason Special"
FISHING
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, San Juan International Billfish Tournament
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour Championship, First Round, at Atlanta
6:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Canadian Women’s Open, First Round
9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open, First Round (same-day tape)
GYMNASTICS
8 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Championships, Men, at San Jose, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, International Semifinal, at Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, U.S. Semifinal
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Yankees
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Houston
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Minnesota
7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Arizona
NFL
7:30 p.m.; WWCW (CW5), NFL Network, Preseason, Pittsburgh at Atlanta
8 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Preseason, Indianapolis at Philadelphia
SOCCER
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at Robert Morris
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Iona at Virginia
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, U.S. Open Cup, Semifinal, Miami at Cincinnati (taped Wednesday)
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, James Madison at Virginia Tech
8:15 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Michigan at Virginia
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, Pantoia at Ciba
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Central American Cup, Olimpia at Fas
TENNIS
11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, U.S. Open, Qualifying, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Cleveland Open, Quarterfinals
6:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, quarterfinals in Cleveland and Winston-Salem
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships, at Budapest, Hungary
WNBA
7 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, New York at Connecticut
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Chicago