Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.; ESPN, Heisman Trophy Preview

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, "The Herbies Preseason Special"

CYCLING

9 a.m.; Peacock, Olympic Channel, Tour of Spain, Stage 6

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Omega European Masters, First Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland

9:30 a.m.; NBCSports.com, DP World Tour, Omega European Masters, First Round

9:30 a.m.; Golf Chanel, LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, First Round, at Ontario, Canada

11:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, First Round, at Atlanta

11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Tour Championship, First Round, Featured Groups

Noon and 1:15 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Tour Championship, First Round, Featured Holes

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, TOUR Championship, First Round

4 p.m.; NBCSports.com, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, at Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round (same-day tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Lake Travis (Texas) at Arlington Martin (Texas)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, International Semifinal, at Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League Baseball World Series, U.S. Semifinal

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Boston

7 p.m.; MASN, Chicago White Sox at Baltimore

10 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

MEN'S SOCCER

6 p.m.; ESPNU, New Hampshire at Maryland

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Xavier at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Liberty

8 p.m.; ACC Network, UCF at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rhode Island at Penn State

10 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Grand Canyon

NFL

8 p.m.; NFL Network, Preseason, Green Bay at Kansas City

8:15 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Preseason, San Francisco at Houston

RUGBY

5:50 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Sydney at Melbourne

TENNIS

11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, U.S. Open, Qualifying, at Flushing, N.Y.

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, quarterfinals in Winston-Salem, Cleveland and Granby

7 p.m.; ESPN2, marathon of five Serena Williams matches (2017 Australian Open final vs. Venus, 2003 Australian Open vs. Venus, 2002 Wimbledon final vs. Venus, 2012 Wimbledon final vs. Radwanska, 2012 U.S Open final vs. Azarenka)

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Japan vs. U.S., at Herning, Denmark

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Finland vs. Canada

WOMEN'S SOCCER

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Auburn at Florida St.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, West Virginia at Penn State

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Winthrop

6:25 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Semifinal, Spain vs. Netherlands, at San Jose, Costa Rica

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Duke at Tennessee

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Delaware at Virginia Tech

9:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Semifinal, Brazil vs. Japan