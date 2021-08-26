 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 26
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.; ESPN, Heisman Trophy preview special

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, "The Herbies: Preseason Special"

DOGS

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Bark in the Park

GOLF

6 a.m.; Women, Curtis Cup, continuation of coverage of First Round, at Conwy, Wales

11 a.m.; Peacock, Women, Curtis Cup, First Round

11 a.m.; European Tour, Omega European Masters, First Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, at Upper Arlington, Ohio

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, First Round, at Owings Mills, Md.

2:30 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas), at Arlington, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, at Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, California vs. Ohio

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Angels at Baltimore

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Milwaukee 

5 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami

9 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

PARALYMPICS

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, at Tokyo

9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Friday); NBC Sports Network, Track and Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Judo

SOCCER

10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, Qualifying, Salzburg at Brondby (taped Wednesday)

Noon; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at George Washington

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Iona at VMI

4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Niagara at Syracuse

5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Preview Show

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Western Michigan at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Virginia at George Mason

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College women, Elon at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Iowa St. at Iowa

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, JMU at Louisville

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Duquesne at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, North Carolina at Illinois

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Cal State Northridge at Stanford

TENNIS

10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem and Cleveland

11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Lausanne, Switzerland

WNBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Atlanta

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington

WOMEN'S HOCKEY 

6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, U.S. vs. Canada, at Calgary, Alberta

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert