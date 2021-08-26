Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 26

AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Belgian Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.; ESPN, Heisman Trophy preview special
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, "The Herbies: Preseason Special"
DOGS
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Bark in the Park
GOLF
6 a.m.; Women, Curtis Cup, continuation of coverage of First Round, at Conwy, Wales
11 a.m.; Peacock, Women, Curtis Cup, First Round
11 a.m.; European Tour, Omega European Masters, First Round, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round, at Upper Arlington, Ohio
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, BMW Championship, First Round, at Owings Mills, Md.
2:30 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Women, Curtis Cup, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas), at Arlington, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, at Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.; ESPN, Little League World Series, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, California vs. Ohio
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Angels at Baltimore
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Cincinnati at Milwaukee
5 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami
9 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
PARALYMPICS
6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling, at Tokyo
9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Friday); NBC Sports Network, Track and Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball; Judo
SOCCER
10 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, Qualifying, Salzburg at Brondby (taped Wednesday)
Noon; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Men, VMI at George Washington
1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Iona at VMI
4:30 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Niagara at Syracuse
5:30 p.m.; ESPN2, UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Preview Show
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, Western Michigan at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Virginia at George Mason
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College women, Elon at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Iowa St. at Iowa
7:30 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, JMU at Louisville
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Men, Duquesne at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, North Carolina at Illinois
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Cal State Northridge at Stanford
TENNIS
10 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Winston-Salem and Cleveland
11 a.m.; ESPNEWS, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Lausanne, Switzerland
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Las Vegas at Atlanta
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Dallas at Washington
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
6 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, U.S. vs. Canada, at Calgary, Alberta