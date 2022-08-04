 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Aug. 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Road Trip: North Carolina"

GOLF

6 a.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, AIG Women's Open, First Round, at Gullane, Scotland

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Wales Open, First Round (same-day tape)

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, First Round, at Greensboro, N.C.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship, First Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Tampa Bay at Detroit

9 p.m.; ESPN, "The Captain: Hiding in Plain Sight," Episode 5 of Derek Jeter documentary

10 p.m.; ESPN, "The Captain: Never Gave Up a Day in My Life," Episode 6

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Kansas City (Joined in Progress)

NFL

8 p.m.; WSLS, Preseason, Hall of Fame Game, Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas, at Canton, Ohio (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

TENNIS

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington, San Jose and Los Cabos

1 p.m.; MASN2 ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Washington and San Jose

WNBA

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Phoenix at Connecticut

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

6:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Colson, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Moreno

