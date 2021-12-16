 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 16

BASEBALL

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican League, Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, 2022 Pac-12 Schedule Release Specail

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Bowling Green at Ohio St.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PNC Championship Pro-Am, at Orlando, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; MASN2, Texas state championship games

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Appalachian St. at Duke

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Dartmouth at Stanford

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Brooklyn

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Phoenix

NFL

8:20 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers (pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.)

SAILING

Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Australian Grand Prix

SOCCER

Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League Opening Draw

2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester

2:40 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Chelsea

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Liverpool

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Expansion Draft

TENNIS

7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi and ATP Challenger tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Maia

4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia at NC State

8 p.m.; ACC Network, E. Kentucky at Louisville

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Semifinal, Wisconsin vs. Louisville, at Columbus, Ohio

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Semifinal, Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, at Columbus, Ohio

