Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 16

BASEBALL
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican League, Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, 2022 Pac-12 Schedule Release Specail
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Bowling Green at Ohio St.
GOLF
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PNC Championship Pro-Am, at Orlando, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.; MASN2, Texas state championship games
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Appalachian St. at Duke
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Dartmouth at Stanford
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Brooklyn
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Phoenix
NFL
8:20 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, Kansas City at L.A. Chargers (pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.)
SAILING
Midnight; CBS Sports Network, Australian Grand Prix
SOCCER
Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League Opening Draw
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester
2:40 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Everton at Chelsea
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Newcastle at Liverpool
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, National Women's Soccer League Expansion Draft
TENNIS
7 a.m.; Tennis Channel, exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi and ATP Challenger tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Maia
4 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia at NC State
8 p.m.; ACC Network, E. Kentucky at Louisville
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Semifinal, Wisconsin vs. Louisville, at Columbus, Ohio
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Tournament, Semifinal, Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh, at Columbus, Ohio