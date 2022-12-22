Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 22

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Baylor vs. Air Force, at Fort Worth, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
11 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike Tournament of Champions, Championship, at Mesa, Ariz.
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPN Plus, VMI at Fordham
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Quarterfinal, Iona vs. SMU, at Honolulu
5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Quarterfinal, Seattle vs. Utah St.
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Saint Peter's at Maryland
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at N.C. State
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Harvard at Kansas
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Western Kentucky at South Carolina
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Chicago St. at Minnesota
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Creighton
8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Quinnipiac at Penn St.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Quarterfinal, George Washington vs. Washington St.
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Illinois at Missouri
11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Quarterfinal, Pepperdine vs. Hawaii
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League Winter Showcase, G League Ignite vs. Greensboro, at Las Vegas
2:30 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Texas vs. Long Island
3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Championship, Ontario vs. Windy City
NBA
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Utah
10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Utah, joined in progress
NFL
8:15 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Jacksonville at NY Jets
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Ottawa
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Carolina at Pittsburgh
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of World Tennis League and Battle of the Brits
1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits, at Dubai
5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, World Tennis League