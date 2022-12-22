 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the roanoke.com is partnering with Northwest Ace Hardware who is sponsoring 675 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware

Sports TV listings for Thursday Dec. 22

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Baylor vs. Air Force, at Fort Worth, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

11 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike Tournament of Champions, Championship, at Mesa, Ariz.

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ESPN Plus, VMI at Fordham

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Quarterfinal, Iona vs. SMU, at  Honolulu

5:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, Quarterfinal, Seattle vs. Utah St.

People are also reading…

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Saint Peter's at Maryland

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Louisville at N.C. State

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Harvard at Kansas

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Western Kentucky at South Carolina

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Chicago St. at Minnesota

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Creighton

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Quinnipiac at Penn St.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Quarterfinal, George Washington vs. Washington St.

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Illinois at Missouri

11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, Quarterfinal, Pepperdine vs. Hawaii

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League Winter Showcase, G League Ignite vs. Greensboro, at Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Texas vs. Long Island

3:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League Winter Showcase, Championship, Ontario vs. Windy City

NBA

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, Washington at Utah

10:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Utah, joined in progress

NFL

8:15 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Jacksonville at NY Jets

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Ottawa

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Carolina at Pittsburgh

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of World Tennis League and Battle of the Brits

1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Battle of the Brits, at Dubai

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, World Tennis League

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert