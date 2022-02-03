Sports TV listings for Thursday Feb. 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl, Practice, at Mobile, Ala.

3 p.m.; ESPN2, Senior Bowl, Practice

8 p.m.; NFL Network, East-West Shrine Bowl, at Las Vegas

GOLF

6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, PIF Saudi International, First Round

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, First Round, at Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (same-day tape)

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round

3 p.m.: Peacock, LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship, First Round, at Fort Myers, Fla.

3 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Asian Tour, PIF Saudi International, Second Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.), at Tom's River, N.J.

5 p.m.; ESPNU, La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), at Tom's River, N.J.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Drexel at Delaware

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Georgetown

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at Cincinnati

7 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. A&T at Winthrop

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Marshall at Old Dominion

8 p.m.; ESPN, UCLA at Arizona

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Ohio St.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Gonzaga at San Diego

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oregon St. at Utah

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. at Stanford

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Francisco at BYU

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oregon at Colorado

11 p.m.; ESPN2, Southern Cal at Arizona St.

11 p.m.; ESPNU, Hawaii at UC Riverside

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at California

NBA

7 p.m.; TNT, "NBA on TNT," announcement of All-Star Game reserves

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Phoenix at Atlanta

10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)

OLYMPICS

6 a.m.; USA Network, continuation of coverage of moguls and curling

8:10 a.m.; USA Network, Women's Hockey (live), U.S. vs. Finland (pregame show at 7:30 a.m.)

10:30 a.m.; USA Network, Curling Mixed Doubles, Norway vs. Canada (same-day tape)

5 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.; USA Network, Curling Mixed Doubles, Canada vs. Switzerland (live) and Italy vs. Norway (same-day tape); Women's Hockey, USA vs. Finland (same-day tape)

8 p.m. to midnight; WSLS, Figure Skating (Live), the Men's Short Program and Rhythm Dance portions of the Team Event; Freestyle Skiing Men's and Women's Moguls Qualifying (same-day tape)

11:10 p.m.; USA Network, Women's Hockey, Russia vs. Switzerland (live)

12:35 a.m. (Friday); WSLS, Figure Skating (live), Pairs Short Program portion of Team Event

1:30 a.m. (Friday); USA Network, Curling Mixed Doubles, U.S. vs. Sweden (live)

SOCCER

8:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Venezuela vs. Bolivia, at Asuncion, Paraguay

11:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Pirae at Al Jazira

2:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Brazil vs. Uruguay, at Asuncion, Paraguay

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France

1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France

2:30 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; MASN, Louisville at Clemson

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at N.C. State

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Michigan St.

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Boston College

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Nebraska

8 p.m.; MASN, North Carolina at Wake Forest

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Texas A&M

10 p.m.; ESPN, Stanford at UCLA