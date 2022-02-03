Sports TV listings for Thursday Feb. 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Senior Bowl, Practice, at Mobile, Ala.
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Senior Bowl, Practice
8 p.m.; NFL Network, East-West Shrine Bowl, at Las Vegas
GOLF
6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, PIF Saudi International, First Round
9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, First Round, at Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (same-day tape)
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round
3 p.m.: Peacock, LPGA Tour, Drive On Championship, First Round, at Fort Myers, Fla.
3 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Asian Tour, PIF Saudi International, Second Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.), at Tom's River, N.J.
5 p.m.; ESPNU, La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), at Tom's River, N.J.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Drexel at Delaware
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. John's at Georgetown
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; ESPNU, N.C. A&T at Winthrop
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Marshall at Old Dominion
8 p.m.; ESPN, UCLA at Arizona
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Ohio St.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Gonzaga at San Diego
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Oregon St. at Utah
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington St. at Stanford
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, San Francisco at BYU
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oregon at Colorado
11 p.m.; ESPN2, Southern Cal at Arizona St.
11 p.m.; ESPNU, Hawaii at UC Riverside
11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at California
NBA
7 p.m.; TNT, "NBA on TNT," announcement of All-Star Game reserves
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Phoenix at Atlanta
10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, at Las Vegas (same-day tape)
OLYMPICS
6 a.m.; USA Network, continuation of coverage of moguls and curling
8:10 a.m.; USA Network, Women's Hockey (live), U.S. vs. Finland (pregame show at 7:30 a.m.)
10:30 a.m.; USA Network, Curling Mixed Doubles, Norway vs. Canada (same-day tape)
5 p.m. to 11:10 p.m.; USA Network, Curling Mixed Doubles, Canada vs. Switzerland (live) and Italy vs. Norway (same-day tape); Women's Hockey, USA vs. Finland (same-day tape)
8 p.m. to midnight; WSLS, Figure Skating (Live), the Men's Short Program and Rhythm Dance portions of the Team Event; Freestyle Skiing Men's and Women's Moguls Qualifying (same-day tape)
11:10 p.m.; USA Network, Women's Hockey, Russia vs. Switzerland (live)
12:35 a.m. (Friday); WSLS, Figure Skating (live), Pairs Short Program portion of Team Event
1:30 a.m. (Friday); USA Network, Curling Mixed Doubles, U.S. vs. Sweden (live)
SOCCER
8:45 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Venezuela vs. Bolivia, at Asuncion, Paraguay
11:20 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, Pirae at Al Jazira
2:45 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Copa America Futsal, Brazil vs. Uruguay, at Asuncion, Paraguay
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France
1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Open Sud de France
2:30 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Tata Open Maharashtra and Open Sud de France
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; MASN, Louisville at Clemson
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at N.C. State
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Michigan St.
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Boston College
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Nebraska
8 p.m.; MASN, North Carolina at Wake Forest
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Texas A&M
10 p.m.; ESPN, Stanford at UCLA