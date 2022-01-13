Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 13

AUTO RACING
7 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (same-day tape)
BASEBALL
6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican Winter League, Semifinal, Game 6 (if necessary), Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour Australasia, Australian PGA Championship, First Round (same-day tape)
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, First Round, at Honolulu
1 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore International Championship, Second Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at Washington St.
5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at DePaul
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Ohio St. at Wisconsin
7 p.m.; ESPNU, UNC Asheville at Winthrop
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Georgetown
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rice at Western Kentucky
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia St. at South Alabama
9 p.m.; ESPNU, SIU-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Iowa
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon at UCLA
11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola Marymount at San Francisco
11 p.m.; ESPN2, BYU at Gonzaga
11 p.m.; ESPNU, Oregon St. at Southern Cal
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Arizona
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA G League, Capital City at Raptors 905
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at Milwaukee
10 p.m.; TNT, Portland at Denver
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Boston
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Spanish Super Cup, Semifinal, Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of WTA quarterfinals in Sydney and Adelaide
8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA semifinals in Sydney and Adelaide
3 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, WTA semifinals in Sydney and Adelaide
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Florida
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Duke
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at South Carolina
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Penn St.
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon St.