Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 13

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (same-day tape)

BASEBALL

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Puerto Rican Winter League, Semifinal, Game 6 (if necessary), Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour Australasia, Australian PGA Championship, First Round (same-day tape)

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sony Open, First Round, at Honolulu

1 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore International Championship, Second Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Stanford at Washington St.

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at DePaul

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Ohio St. at Wisconsin

7 p.m.; ESPNU, UNC Asheville at Winthrop

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Georgetown

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rice at Western Kentucky

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia St. at South Alabama

9 p.m.; ESPNU, SIU-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Iowa

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Oregon at UCLA

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola Marymount at San Francisco

11 p.m.; ESPN2, BYU at Gonzaga

11 p.m.; ESPNU, Oregon St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Colorado at Arizona

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA G League, Capital City at Raptors 905

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; TNT, Portland at Denver

NHL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Boston

SOCCER 

1:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Spanish Super Cup, Semifinal, Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of WTA quarterfinals in Sydney and Adelaide

8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA semifinals in Sydney and Adelaide

3 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, WTA semifinals in Sydney and Adelaide

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Florida

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at Duke

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Indiana

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at South Carolina

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), N.C. State at Virginia

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Penn St.

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon St.

