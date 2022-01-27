Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 27

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Dubai Desert Classic, continuation of coverage of First Round

11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Gainbridge LPGA, First Round, at Boca Raton, Fla.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, at San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Drexel at James Madsion

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville

8 p.m.; ESPN, Ohio St. at Minnesota

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UAB at Western Kentucky

9 p.m.; ESPN2, East Carolina at Memphis

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Morehead St. at Missouri St.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Iowa

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at UCLA

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

11 p.m.; ESPNU, BYU at Santa Clara

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Stanford at Southern Cal

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Colorado at Washington

NBA

7 p.m.; TNT, announcement of All-Star Game starters and team captains during "NBA on TNT"

7:30 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; TNT, Minnesota at Golden State

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier, U.S. vs. El Salvador, at Columbus, Ohio

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier, Jamaica vs. Mexico, Kingston, Jamaica

TENNIS

6 a.m.; ESPN, Australian Open, continuation of coverage of Women's Semifinals

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Australian Open, Women's Semifinals (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Australian Open, Men's Semifinal (pre-match show at 10 p.m.)

3:30 a.m. (Friday); ESPN, Australian Open, Men's Semifinal

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Fairleigh Dickinson at Mount St. Mary's

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at North Carolina A&T

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse at Notre Dame

6 p.m.; ESPN, Mississippi at South Carolina (announcement at halftime of NCAA tournament selection committee's top 16 overall seeds at this point)

6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.; MASN, Miami at Wake Forest

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Louisville

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Arkansas

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Nebraska