Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 5

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 5 (same-day tape)
GOLF
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Maui, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Axe NIBC Series, Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), at La Porte, Ind.
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Axe NIBC Series: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
HOCKEY
2:30 p.m.; NHL Network World Junior Championship, Bronze-Medal Game, at Halifax, Nova Scotia
6:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Gold-Medal Game
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Drexel at Towson
7 p.m.; ESPN2, SMU at Houston
7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Bryant at Vermont
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Ohio St.
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, North Texas at Western Kentucky
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon at Colorado
9 p.m.; ESPNU, Cincinnati at Wichita St.
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Iowa
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Southern Cal at UCLA
11 p.m.; ESPN2, Gonzaga at San Francisco
11 p.m.; ESPNU, BYU at Loyola Marymount
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington at Arizona
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Boston at Dallas
10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Clippers at Denver
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Columbus
SOCCER
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester City at Chelsea
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup semifinals and Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open
6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open quarterfinals
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Syracuse
7 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Georgia
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Louisville
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Illinois
9 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at LSU