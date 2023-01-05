 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 5

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; Peacock, Dakar Rally, Stage 5 (same-day tape)

GOLF

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Axe NIBC Series, Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), at La Porte, Ind.

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Axe NIBC Series: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

HOCKEY

2:30 p.m.; NHL Network World Junior Championship, Bronze-Medal Game, at Halifax, Nova Scotia

6:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Junior Championship, Gold-Medal Game

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Rutgers

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Drexel at Towson

7 p.m.; ESPN2, SMU at Houston

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Bryant at Vermont

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Ohio St.

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, North Texas at Western Kentucky

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Oregon at Colorado

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Cincinnati at Wichita St.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Indiana at Iowa

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Southern Cal at UCLA

11 p.m.; ESPN2, Gonzaga at San Francisco

11 p.m.; ESPNU, BYU at Loyola Marymount

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington at Arizona

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Boston at Dallas

10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Clippers at Denver

NHL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Columbus

SOCCER

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Manchester City at Chelsea

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of United Cup semifinals and Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of Adelaide International, ASB Classic and Chennai Open quarterfinals

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Syracuse

7 p.m.; MASN, Virginia at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Kentucky at Georgia

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia Tech at Louisville

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Illinois

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at LSU

