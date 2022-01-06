 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 6

tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Dakar Rally, Stage 5 (same-day tape)

FIGURE SKATING

5 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Championships, Pairs Short Program, at Nashville, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Championships, Women's Short Program

GOLF

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Kapalua, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), at La Porte, Ind.

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Oak Hill Academy vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), at La Porte, Ind.

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), at La Porte, Ind.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Maryland at Illinois

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee St.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, New Hampshire at Vermont

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ohio St. at Indiana

7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Long Beach State at UCLA

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UAB at North Texas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Washington St. at Colorado

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Wisconsin

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, SMU at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Utah

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at UTEP

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at California

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Boston at New York

10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Boston

SOCCER 

12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Roma at AC Milan

2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Napoli at Juventus

SPEED SKATING

7 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, at Milwaukee

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of  ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and, Melbourne

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup semifinal and WTA quarterfinals in Adelaide and Melbourne 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Maryland

6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee

8 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at N.C. State

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Iowa

8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Vanderbilt

