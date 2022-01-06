Sports TV listings for Thursday Jan. 6

AUTO RACING
8 p.m.; Olympic Channel, Dakar Rally, Stage 5 (same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Championships, Pairs Short Program, at Nashville, Tenn.
8:30 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Championships, Women's Short Program
GOLF
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, at Kapalua, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1 p.m.; ESPNU, Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), at La Porte, Ind.
3 p.m.; ESPNU, Oak Hill Academy vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah), at La Porte, Ind.
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Montverde (Fla.), at La Porte, Ind.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, MASN, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at USC Upstate
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Maryland at Illinois
7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee St.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, New Hampshire at Vermont
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ohio St. at Indiana
7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Long Beach State at UCLA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UAB at North Texas
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Washington St. at Colorado
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Wisconsin
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, SMU at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Utah
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Louisiana Tech at UTEP
11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Southern Cal at California
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Boston at New York
10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Boston
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Roma at AC Milan
2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Serie A, Napoli at Juventus
SPEED SKATING
7 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Olympic Trials, at Milwaukee
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of ATP Cup and WTA tournaments in Adelaide and, Melbourne
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, coverage of ATP Cup semifinal and WTA quarterfinals in Adelaide and Melbourne
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Louisville
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Maryland
6:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Tennessee
8 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina at N.C. State
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Iowa
8:30 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Vanderbilt