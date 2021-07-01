Sports TV listings for Thursday July 1

AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Irish Open, First Round, at County Antrim, Northern Ireland
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, at Detroit
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, at The Colony, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Oakland (joined in progress)
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Philadelphia (joined in progress)
7 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington
9 p.m.; ESPN, All-Star Game Starters Announcement
9:40 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at Arizona
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.; ESPN, ESPYs Nomination Special
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry"
NBA
8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference finals, Game 5, Atlanta at Milwaukee
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Warriors vs. Dragons
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico (pregame show at 7 p.m.)
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Euro Review Show
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Portland at Austin
TENNIS
6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Second Round, at London
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Oslo