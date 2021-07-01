 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday July 1
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday July 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Austrian Grand Prix, Practice, at Spielberg, Austria

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 6, Tours to Châteauroux

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Irish Open, First Round, at County Antrim, Northern Ireland

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, at Detroit

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, at The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Oakland (joined in progress)

6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Philadelphia (joined in progress)

7 p.m.; MASN, L.A. Dodgers at Washington

9 p.m.; ESPN, All-Star Game Starters Announcement

9:40 p.m.; ESPN, San Francisco at Arizona

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ESPN, ESPYs Nomination Special

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry"

NBA

8:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference finals, Game 5, Atlanta at Milwaukee

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Warriors vs. Dragons

SOCCER

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Euro Review Show

9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Portland at Austin

TENNIS

6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Second Round, at London

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Diamond League meet, at Oslo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was the Bucks game 4 loss just bad coaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert