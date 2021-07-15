Sports TV listings for Thursday July 15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 media days, at Arlington, Texas
5 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live"
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 18, Pau to Luz Ardiden
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, British Open, continuation of coverage of First Round, at Sandwich, England
3 p.m.; Peacock, British Open, First Round
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live from The Open"
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, First Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.
7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Second Round, at Midland, Mich. (same-day tape)
1:30 a.m. (Friday); Peacock, British Open, Second Round
4 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, British Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Gold Coast
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Haiti vs. Canada, at Kansas City, Kan.
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. U.S., at Kansas City, Kan. (pregame show at 9:30 p.m.)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest and Lausanne
4 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest and Lausanne
UVA "SCHOOL TAKEOVER" on ACCN
6 a.m. and 11 p.m.; ACC Network, 2021 ACC women's swimming championships
8 a.m. and 8 p.m.; ACC Network, 2020 UNC-UVa football game
11 a.m.; ACC Network; 2021 Duke-UVa women's lacrosse game
1 p.m.; ACC Network, 2021 UVa-Louisville men's basketball game