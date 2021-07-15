 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday July 15
Sports TV listings for Thursday July 15

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 media days, at Arlington, Texas

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live"

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 18, Pau to Luz Ardiden

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, British Open, continuation of coverage of First Round, at Sandwich, England

3 p.m.; Peacock, British Open, First Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live from The Open"

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, First Round, at Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Second Round, at Midland, Mich. (same-day tape)

1:30 a.m. (Friday); Peacock, British Open, Second Round

4 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, British Open, Second Round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at N.Y. Yankees

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Parramatta at Gold Coast

SOCCER 

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Haiti vs. Canada, at Kansas City, Kan.

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Martinique vs. U.S., at Kansas City, Kan. (pregame show at 9:30 p.m.)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Newport, Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest and Lausanne

4 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Hamburg, Bastad, Prague, Budapest and Lausanne

UVA "SCHOOL TAKEOVER" on ACCN

6 a.m. and 11 p.m.; ACC Network, 2021 ACC women's swimming championships

8 a.m. and 8 p.m.; ACC Network, 2020 UNC-UVa football game

11 a.m.; ACC Network; 2021 Duke-UVa women's lacrosse game

1 p.m.; ACC Network, 2021 UVa-Louisville men's basketball game

2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Traditions: Virginia"

3 p.m.; ACC Network, 2020 Louisville-UVa football game

6 p.m.; ACC Network, 2021 ACC men's basketball quarterfinal, UVa-Syracuse

