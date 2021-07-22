 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday July 22
Sports TV listings for Thursday July 22

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning," at SEC Kickoff

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Kickoff," at Charlotte, N.C.

9:45 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State press conference

10 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," at SEC Kickoff

10:30 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Boston College press conference

11:15 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State press conference

Noon; ACC Network Extra, Louisville press conference

12:45 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse press conference

1:30 pm.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest press conference

2:15 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson press conference

3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," at SEC Kickoff

4 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live"

GOLF

7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, First Round, at Sunningdale, England

7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, First Round, at Blaine, Minn.

3 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European PGA Tour, Cazoo Open, First Round, at Newport, Wales (same-day tape)

5 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Detroit

7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston

NBA

8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Ahmad Inside" episodes with Ahmad Rashad doing new interviews with Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Pat Riley, Clyde Drexler and Gary Payton

NHL

6 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter," NHL regular-season schedule revealed

OLYMPICS

6:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia

7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Men's Soccer. Japan vs. South Africa

7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany

8:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania

7 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Featured: Tokyo Bound"

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Rowing, Qualifying Heats

SOCCER 

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Orlando City

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Austin

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Mifel Open quarterfinals, at Los Cabos, Mexico

4:30 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia

