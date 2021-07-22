Sports TV listings for Thursday July 22

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC This Morning," at SEC Kickoff
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Kickoff," at Charlotte, N.C.
9:45 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Florida State press conference
10 a.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now," at SEC Kickoff
10:30 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Boston College press conference
11:15 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State press conference
Noon; ACC Network Extra, Louisville press conference
12:45 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse press conference
1:30 pm.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest press conference
2:15 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Clemson press conference
3 p.m.; SEC Network, "The Paul Finebaum Show," at SEC Kickoff
4 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live"
GOLF
7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, First Round, at Sunningdale, England
7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France
9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France
2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, First Round, at Blaine, Minn.
3 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European PGA Tour, Cazoo Open, First Round, at Newport, Wales (same-day tape)
5 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Texas at Detroit
7 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Boston
NBA
8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Ahmad Inside" episodes with Ahmad Rashad doing new interviews with Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Pat Riley, Clyde Drexler and Gary Payton
NHL
6 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter," NHL regular-season schedule revealed
OLYMPICS
6:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia
7 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Men's Soccer. Japan vs. South Africa
7:30 a.m.; USA Network, Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany
8:30 a.m.; Olympic Channel, Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
7 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Featured: Tokyo Bound"
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Rowing, Qualifying Heats
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Philadelphia at Orlando City
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at Austin
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Mifel Open quarterfinals, at Los Cabos, Mexico
4:30 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Gstaad, Umag, Palermo and Gdynia