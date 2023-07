AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Carlton at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.; ESPN, SRX Series, at Pulaski County Motorsports Park

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Football Kickoff," interviews with North Carolina, Clemson, Wake Forest, Boston College and N.C. State at ACC media days in Charlotte, N.C.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, press conferences for North Carolina, Clemson, Wake Forest, Boston College at N.C. State at ACC media days

3 p.m.; ESPN2, "College Football Live"

4 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with Carolina Football," Part 1

CYCLING

9:20 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 5

FISHING

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, Tri-State Canyon Shootout, at Block Island, R.I.

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, First Round

7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, First Round, at Evian-les-Bains, France

9:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, First Round

11:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Senior British Open, First Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, 3M Open, First Round, at Blaine, Minn.

5 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, Second Rounde

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

LACROSSE

2 p.m.; ESPNU, rerun of 2023 NCAA men's semifinal between UVa and Notre Dame

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Women, Athletes Unlimited, Team Moreno vs. Team Colson, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Detroit

7 p.m.; MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

PICKLEBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, PPA Tour, Seattle Open

SOCCER

6 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Australia vs. Nigeria, at Brisbane, Australia

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup,Argentina vs. South Africa, at Dunedin, New Zealand

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Men, Leagues Cup, Club America at St. Louis

10:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Men, Club Friendly, Borussia Dortmund at San Diego

10:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Men, Club Friendly, Juventus vs. AC Milan, at Carson, Calif.

4:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, England vs. Denmark, at Sydney

SWIMMING

7 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 5 Finals, at Fukuoka, Japan

9:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Day 6 Prelims

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg, Umag and Atlanta

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Warsaw, Lausanne, Hamburg, Umag and Atlanta

WATER POLO

5 a.m. (Friday); Peacock, World Championships, Women's Final, at Fukuoka, Japan

WNBA

3:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Los Angeles

7 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Atlanta at New York