Sports TV listings for Thursday July 28

BASEBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, at Washington D.C.
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Quarterfinal, Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, at Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT 33-Point Contest, at Dayton, Ohio
CYCLING
8:15 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 5
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Open, First Round, at Southport, England
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour/LEPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, First Round, at Ayrshire, Scotland
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, at Detroit
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races at Saratoga
5 p.m.; Fox Spors 2, live races at Saratoga
7 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Cincinnati
12:30 p.m.; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seattle at Houston
9 p.m.; ESPN, "The Captain: I Don't Have To Be Your Best Friend," Episode 3 of Derek Jeter documentary
10 p.m.; ESPN, "The Captain: Bigger Than Baseball," Episode 4
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Atlanta, Umag, Kitzbuhel, Prague and Warsaw
7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open
5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, tournaments in Kitzbuhel, Umag, Prague and Warsaw
WNBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Connecticut
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Dallas
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles at Phoenix
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
5 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault