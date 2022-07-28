Sports TV listings for Thursday July 28

BASEBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, at Washington D.C.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT Quarterfinal, Florida TNT vs. Americana for Autism, at Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.; ESPN2, TBT 33-Point Contest, at Dayton, Ohio

CYCLING

8:15 a.m.; Peacock, Women's Tour de France, Stage 5

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Hero Open, First Round, at Southport, England

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour/LEPGA Tour, Women's Scottish Open, First Round, at Ayrshire, Scotland

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, at Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, live races at Saratoga

5 p.m.; Fox Spors 2, live races at Saratoga

7 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Miami at Cincinnati

12:30 p.m.; MASN, Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Seattle at Houston

9 p.m.; ESPN, "The Captain: I Don't Have To Be Your Best Friend," Episode 3 of Derek Jeter documentary

10 p.m.; ESPN, "The Captain: Bigger Than Baseball," Episode 4

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Atlanta, Umag, Kitzbuhel, Prague and Warsaw

7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Atlanta Open

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, tournaments in Kitzbuhel, Umag, Prague and Warsaw

WNBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Seattle at Connecticut

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Dallas

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Los Angeles at Phoenix

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Apuzzo vs. Team Johansen, at Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Moreno vs. Team Arsenault