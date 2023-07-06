AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Collingwood at Western
CFL
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Edmonton at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
7 a.m.; Peacock, Tour de France, Stage 6, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France
8 a.m.; USA Network, Tour de France, Stage 6
FISHING
4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Sport Fishing Championship, South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, at Cape May, N.J.
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Made in Himmerland, First Round, at Himmerland, Denmark
People are also reading…
4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, First Round, at Silvis, Ill.
4 p.m.; Peacock, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, at Pebble Beach, Calif.
6 p.m.; USA Network, LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, First Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Peach Jam, Maine United vs. Pro Skills, at North Augusta, S.C.
3 p.m.; NBA TV, Peach Jam game
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN2, Cincinnati at Washington
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, St. Louis at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Arizona
NBA
7 p.m.; ESPN, Salt Lake City Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Salt Lake City Summer League, Memphis vs. Utah
TENNIS
6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Second Round, at London
WNBA
7 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Seattle at Connecticut