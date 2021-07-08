Sports TV listings for Thursday July 8

AUTO RACING
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, ARCA Series, at Irwindale, Calif. (taped)
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Practice, at Knoxville, Iowa
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nîmes
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, First Round, at North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, First Round, at Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, First Round, at Silvis, Ill.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, First Round, at Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, First Round, at Sylvania, Ohio (same-day tape)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Miami
4 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Seattle
7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
8 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
9 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Diego
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Wizards District Gaming at Pistons GT
9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 2, Milwaukee at Phoenix (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)
SPELLING
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Scripps National Spelling Bee, Finals, traditional telecast
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Scripps National Spelling Bee, Finals, Play-Along telecast
SURFING
9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona Open Mexico
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Hamburg European Open
8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Women's Semifinals, at London