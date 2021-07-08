 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday July 8
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, ARCA Series, at Irwindale, Calif. (taped)

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Practice, at Knoxville, Iowa

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nîmes

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Scottish Open, First Round, at North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, First Round, at Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, First Round, at Silvis, Ill.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, First Round, at Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, First Round, at Sylvania, Ohio (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Miami

4 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Seattle

7 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

8 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at San Diego

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K League, Wizards District Gaming at Pistons GT

9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 2, Milwaukee at Phoenix (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

SPELLING

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Scripps National Spelling Bee, Finals, traditional telecast

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Scripps National Spelling Bee, Finals, Play-Along telecast

SURFING

9 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Corona Open Mexico

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Hamburg European Open

8 a.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Women's Semifinals, at London

