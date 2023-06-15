AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Brisbane

GOLF

9:40 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, First Round, at Los Angeles

11:13 a.m., 11:24 a.m., 4:43 p.m., 4:54 p.m.: Peacock, U.S. Open, Featured Groups

1 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Open, First Round

3 p.m.; Peacock, "U.S. Open All Access"

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, at Belmont, Mich.

8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, First Round

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at Texas

8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Houston

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, American Hockey League Calder Cup Finals, Game 4, Coachella Valley at Hershey

NBA

Noon; NBA TV, Denver Nuggets parade (pre-show at 11 a.m.)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Semifinal, Spain vs. Italy, at Enschede, Netherlands

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Nations League, Semifinal, Panama vs. Canada, at Las Vegas

10 p.m.; Paramount Plus, CONCACAF Nations League, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Las Vegas

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, at Rosemont, Ill.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and, s-Hertogenbosch

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and, s-Hertogenbosch

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Oslo, Norway

WNBA

7 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Atlanta at Connecticut

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Chicago

10 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Seattle at Las Vegas