AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Sydney at Brisbane
GOLF
9:40 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, First Round, at Los Angeles
11:13 a.m., 11:24 a.m., 4:43 p.m., 4:54 p.m.: Peacock, U.S. Open, Featured Groups
1 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Open, First Round
3 p.m.; Peacock, "U.S. Open All Access"
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, at Belmont, Mich.
8 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, First Round
11 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central Live From The U.S. Open"
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Toronto at Baltimore
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, L.A. Angels at Texas
8 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Houston
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, American Hockey League Calder Cup Finals, Game 4, Coachella Valley at Hershey
NBA
Noon; NBA TV, Denver Nuggets parade (pre-show at 11 a.m.)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Semifinal, Spain vs. Italy, at Enschede, Netherlands
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, CONCACAF Nations League, Semifinal, Panama vs. Canada, at Las Vegas
10 p.m.; Paramount Plus, CONCACAF Nations League, Semifinal, U.S. vs. Mexico, at Las Vegas
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, at Rosemont, Ill.
9 p.m.; ESPN2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and, s-Hertogenbosch
5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Stuttgart, Nottingham and, s-Hertogenbosch
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.; Peacock, Diamond League, at Oslo, Norway
WNBA
7 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Atlanta at Connecticut
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Indiana at Chicago
10 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Seattle at Las Vegas