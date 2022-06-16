 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday June 16

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Essendon at St. Kilda

CFL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Montreal at Toronto

GOLF

6 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open."

6:45 a.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, First Round, at Brookline, Mass.

9:30 a.m.; USA Network, U.S. Open, First Round

2 p.m.; WSLS, U.S. Open, First Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, First Round, at Belmont, Mich.

5 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Open, First Round

7 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Open, First Round

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.; Peacock, Royal Ascot, at Berkshire, England

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, MLB Draft Combine, at San Diego

3 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

10 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at Seattle

MISCELLANEOUS

1 p.m.; ACC Network, "All ACC: Title IX Special"

NBA

9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 6, Golden State at Boston (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, 2026 World Cup venues announcement

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in London, Halle, Berlin and Birmingham

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 p.m.; ESPNU, Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Knoxville, Tenn. (taped)

