 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Thursday June 2

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Western

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Porsche European Open, First Round, at Winsen (Luhe), Germany

1 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Women's Open, First Round, at Southern Pines, N.C.

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, First Round, at Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Women's Open, First Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Texas

6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Cincinnati

People are also reading…

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Angels at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN2, Seattle at Baltimore

11 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

NBA

9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 1, Boston at Golden State, traditional telecast

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Finals, Game 1, alternate telecast with Michael Eaves, CJ McCollum, Tim Legler, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 2, Edmonton at Colorado

SOCCER

Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Gibraltar at Georgia

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Portugal at Spain

SOFTBALL

Noon; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Texas vs. UCLA, at Oklahoma City

2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Northwestern vs. Oklahoma

7 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Oregon St. vs. Florida

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Arizona vs. Oklahoma State

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, Mixed Doubles Final

9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, Women's Singles Semifinals

11 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, Women's Singles Semifinals

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert