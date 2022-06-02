Sports TV listings for Thursday June 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Geelong at Western
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Porsche European Open, First Round, at Winsen (Luhe), Germany
1 p.m.; Peacock, U.S. Women's Open, First Round, at Southern Pines, N.C.
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, First Round, at Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m.; USA Network, U.S. Women's Open, First Round
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Texas
6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Angels at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN2, Seattle at Baltimore
11 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
NBA
9 p.m.; WSET, NBA Finals, Game 1, Boston at Golden State, traditional telecast
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Finals, Game 1, alternate telecast with Michael Eaves, CJ McCollum, Tim Legler, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving
NHL
8 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 2, Edmonton at Colorado
SOCCER
Noon; Fox Sports 2, UEFA Nations League, Gibraltar at Georgia
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Portugal at Spain
SOFTBALL
Noon; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Texas vs. UCLA, at Oklahoma City
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Northwestern vs. Oklahoma
7 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Oregon St. vs. Florida
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Women's College World Series, Arizona vs. Oklahoma State
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, Mixed Doubles Final
9 a.m.; Tennis Channel, French Open, Women's Singles Semifinals
11 a.m.; WSLS, French Open, Women's Singles Semifinals