Sports TV listings for Thursday June 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at Western
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, at Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Mississippi vs. Arkansas, at Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW International Open, First Round, at Munich
11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's PGA Championship, First Round, at Bethesda, Md.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, First Round, at Cromwell, Conn.
10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, First Round, at Bethlehem, Pa. (same-day tape)
HOCKEY
6 p.m.; NHL Network, Memorial Cup Tournament, Shawinigan vs. Hamilton, at Saint John, New Brunswick
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MLB Network, San Francisco at Atlanta
3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
MISCELLANEOUS
9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC"
NBA
5 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Draft Preview
5 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Live from the NBA Draft Red Carpet"
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, NBA Draft pre-show
8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, NBA Draft, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
11 p.m.; ESPN, continuation of NBA Draft
11 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Draft Review
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, at San Diego
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, at San Diego
SWIMMING
Noon; Peacock, Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Budapest
TENNIS
6 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Wimbledon Qualifying
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Mallorca, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg
WNBA
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Dallas
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Seattle
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with Pitt Women's Lacrosse: The Inaugural Season"
WOMEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m.; ACC Network, "Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women's Soccer"