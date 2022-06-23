 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday June 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Hawthorn at Western

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN, College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, at Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, College World Series, Mississippi vs. Arkansas, at Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, BMW International Open, First Round, at Munich

11 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Women's PGA Championship, First Round, at Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Travelers Championship, First Round, at Cromwell, Conn.

10:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, U.S. Senior Open, First Round, at Bethlehem, Pa. (same-day tape)

HOCKEY

6 p.m.; NHL Network, Memorial Cup Tournament, Shawinigan vs. Hamilton, at Saint John, New Brunswick

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, San Francisco at Atlanta

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at N.Y. Yankees

8 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

9 p.m.: ACC Network, "Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC"

NBA

5 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Draft Preview

5 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Live from the NBA Draft Red Carpet"

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, NBA Draft pre-show

8 p.m.; WSET, ESPN, NBA Draft, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.; ESPN, continuation of NBA Draft

11 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA Draft Review

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Zerkle vs. Team O'Toole, at San Diego

9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Athletes Unlimited, Team Fischer vs. Team O'Toole, at San Diego

SWIMMING

Noon; Peacock, Olympic Channel, World Championships, at Budapest

TENNIS

6 a.m.; ESPN Plus, Wimbledon Qualifying

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Mallorca, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg

WNBA

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Washington at Seattle

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access with Pitt Women's Lacrosse: The Inaugural Season"

WOMEN'S SOCCER

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "Hidden Dynasty: The Story of Carolina Women's Soccer"

