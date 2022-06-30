 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday June 30

Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Carlton

CFL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, British Columbia at Ottawa

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, First Round, at Kilkenny, Ireland

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, First Round, at Silvis, Ill.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, GEICO National Championship Tournament, Semifinal, at Baton Rouge, La.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Girls Pool Play, at Columbia, Md.

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Boys Pool Play, at Columbia, Md.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Cleveland

6 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Houston

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MISCELLANEOUS

7 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" (next-to-last show)

NBA

4 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agency Fever"

4:30 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Free Agency Special"

7 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today" Free Agency Special"

Midnight; NBA TV, "Free Agency Fever"

TENNIS

6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Second Round, at London

