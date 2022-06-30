Sports TV listings for Thursday June 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, St. Kilda at Carlton
CFL
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, British Columbia at Ottawa
GOLF
8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Irish Open, First Round, at Kilkenny, Ireland
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, First Round, at Silvis, Ill.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, GEICO National Championship Tournament, Semifinal, at Baton Rouge, La.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Girls Pool Play, at Columbia, Md.
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Nike National Showcase, Boys Pool Play, at Columbia, Md.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Minnesota at Cleveland
6 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Houston
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
MISCELLANEOUS
7 a.m.; ACC Network, "Packer and Durham" (next-to-last show)
NBA
4 p.m.; NBA TV, "Free Agency Fever"
4:30 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today: Free Agency Special"
7 p.m.; ESPN, "NBA Today" Free Agency Special"
Midnight; NBA TV, "Free Agency Fever"
TENNIS
6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; ESPN, Wimbledon, Second Round, at London