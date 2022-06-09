 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday June 9

Mark Shaver

BOWLING

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes, Royal Family Part III (taped)

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, King of the Lanes (taped)

CYCLING

8:55 a.m.; Peacock, Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.; ESPNU, National Cup Championship, District South Tournament, at Tampa, Fla. (taped)

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, at Halmstad, Sweden

Noon; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, at Greer, S.C.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, First Round, at Toronto

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox

5 p.m.; MLB Network, Colorado at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

6:30 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Atlanta

8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Kansas City

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at L.A. Angels

NBA

1 p.m.; NBA TV, Golden State and Boston press conferences

NHL

8 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic at Portugal

SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Women's College World Series Finals, Game 2, Oklahoma vs. Texas, at Oklahoma City

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in s-Hertogenbosch and Nottingham

TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA Outdoor Championships, Day 2, at Eugene, Ore.

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Outdoor Championships, Day 2

