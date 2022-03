Sports TV listings for Thursday March 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Vanderbilt at South Carolina

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Round, Harvard vs. Minnesota St., at Albany, N.Y.

3 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Round, Michigan Tech vs. Minn.-Duluth, at Loveland, Colo.

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Round, Notre Dame vs. North Dakota, at Albany, N.Y.

9 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, First Round, UMass.-Lowell vs. Denver, at Loveland, Colo.

FIGURE SKATING

6:15 a.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Men's Short Program, at Montpellier, France

1 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships, Men's Short Program (same-day tape)

1:15 p.m.; Peacock, World Championships, Pairs Free Skate

3 p.m.; USA Network, World Championships, continuation of coverage of Pairs Free Skate

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, continuation of coverage of First Round

10:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, First Round, at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play Day 2, at Austin, Texas

9 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, JTBC Classic, First Round, at Carlsbad, Calif. (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Atlanta vs. Toronto

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels

6 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Preseason, Boston vs. Baltimore

9 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit (same-day tape)

11 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado (same-day tape)

1 a.m. (Friday); MLB Network, Preseason, Seattle vs. Cleveland (delayed tape)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, NCAA Division II Semifinal, Black Hills St. vs. Northwest Missouri St., at Evansville, Ind.

6 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, NCAA Division II Semifinal, Augusta vs. Indiana (Pa.), at Evansville, Ind.

7 p.m.; WDBJ, NCAA Tournament, Sweet 16, Arkansas vs. Gonzaga, at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.; TBS, NCAA Tournament, Sweet 16, Michigan vs. Villanova, at San Antonio

9:30 p.m.; WDBJ, NCAA Tournament, Sweet 16, Texas Tech vs. Duke, at San Francisco

9:45 p.m.; TBS, NCAA Tournament, Sweet 16, Houston vs. Arizona, at San Antonio

12:30 a.m. (Friday); CBS Sports Network, "March Madness 360"

1 a.m. (Friday); CBS Sports Network, "March Madness Bracket Breakdown"

MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING

10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.; ESPN3, NCAA championships, at Atlanta

NBA

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Milwaukee

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Denver

NFL

7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "The Draft: Featured," Episodes 1 and 2

NHL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Dallas at Carolina

SOCCER

3 p.m.; ESPN2, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Turkey at Portugal

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Mexico vs. United States, at Mexico City (pregame show at 8:30 p.m.)

TENNIS

11 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Miami Open

1 p.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Miami Open

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, introductory press conference for UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton