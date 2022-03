Sports TV listings for Thursday March 3

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub: Game Night"

GOLF

6 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Kenya Open, continuation of coverage of First Round

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, First Round

2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, at Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, at Sentosa, Singapore

5 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Kenya Open, Second Round

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Michigan St. at Ohio St.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Temple at Houston

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Cincinnati at SMU

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Penn St. at Illinois

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Atlantic Sun quarterfinal, Lipscomb at Liberty

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Rice at UTEP

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Stanford at Arizona

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Memphis at South Florida

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Michigan

11 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Fresno St. at San Diego St.

11 p.m.; ESPNU, UC Riverside at CS Fullerton

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Oregon St. at Washington State

MISCELLANEOUS

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "All Access: ACC Life" (new episode)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Memphis at Boston

10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

NFL

4 p.m.; NFL Network, NFL Combine, Quarterbacks, Receivers and Tight Ends, at Indianapolis

NHL

9 p.m.; ESPN, Boston at Vegas

SOCCER

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONMEBOL U-17 Championship, Peru vs. Colombia, at Montevideo, Uruguay

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, CONMEBOL U-17 Championship, Ecuador vs. Uruguay

7:20 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Men, Copa Do Brasil, First Round, Globo vs. Internacional

TENNIS

6 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA tournaments in Lyon and Monterrey

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; MASN, ACC second round, Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, at Greensboro, N.C.

11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, A-10 second round, Davidson vs. Richmond, at Wilmington, Delaware

11:30 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten second round, Purdue vs. Michigan St., at Indianapolis

1 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC second round, Missouri vs. Arkansas, at Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.; MASN, ACC second round, Florida State vs. Boston College

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten second round

3 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC second round

5:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal

6 p.m.; MASN, ACC second round

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Big South quarterfinal, Longwood vs. Hampton, at Charlotte, N.C.

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten second round, Minnesota vs. Northwestern

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Drexel at James Madison

7 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC second round, Mississippi St. vs. Kentucky

8 p.m.; MASN, ACC second round

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten second round

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC second round

11:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Quarterfinal