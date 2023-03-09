BASEBALL
6 a.m.; Fox Sports 1 World Baseball Classic,continuation of coverage of China vs. Japan, at Tokyo
11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, World Baseball Classic, Cuba vs. Panama, at Taichung, Taiwan
5 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 1 World Baseball Classic, South Korea vs. Japan, at Tokyo
GOLF
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Players Championship, First Round, at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
2 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship:, Second Round, at Singapore (delayed tape)
4 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Magical Kenya Open, Second Round
HORSE RACING
People are also reading…
Noon; MASN, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
3 p.m.; MASN2, Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, U.S. vs. L.A. Angels
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Venezuela vs. N.Y. Mets (same-day tape)
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Spring Training, Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)
1 a.m. (Friday); MLB Network, Spring Training, Nicaragua vs. St. Louis (delayed tape)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m.; USA Network, Atlantic 10 Quarterfinal, Davidson vs. VCU, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, Rutgers vs. Michigan, at Chicago
Noon; ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, Wake Forest vs. Miami, at Greensboro, N.C.
Noon; Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, at New York
12:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, Iowa St. vs. Baylor, at Kansas City, Mo.
12:30 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, East Carolina vs. South Florida, at Fort Worth, Texas
1 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Mississippi St. vs. Florida, at Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m.; USA Network, Atlantic 10 Quarterfinal, George Mason vs. Saint Louis
2:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round
2:30 p.m.; ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, Pittsburgh vs. Duke
2:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal, Providence vs. UConn
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
3 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal
3 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, SMU vs. UCF
3:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round
5 p.m.; USA Network, Atlantic 10 Quarterfinal
5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West Quarterfinal, San Jose St. vs. Nevada
6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, Penn St. vs. Illinois
7 p.m.; ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, UNC-BC winner vs. Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal
7 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference First Round, Tulsa vs. Wichita St.
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal
7 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Arkansas vs. Auburn
7:30 p.m.; USA Network, Atlantic 10 Quarterfinal
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West Quarterfinal
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, ACC Quarterfinal, Virginia Tech-N.C. State winner vs. Clemson
9:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Big 12 Quarterfinal, TCU vs. Kansas St.
9:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East Quarterfinal
11:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Mountain West Quarterfinal
11:30 p.m.; ESPN, Pac-12 Quarterfinal, at Las Vegas
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at Memphis
10 p.m.; TNT, New York at Sacramento
NHL
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New Jersey at Washington
SOCCER
1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, whiparound coverage
7:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2 CONCACAF Champions League, Round of 16, Motagua vs. Pachuca, at San Pedro Sula, Honduras
9:55 p.m.; Fox Sports 2 CONCACAF Champions League, Round of 16, L.A. FC at Alajuelense
TENNIS
1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.; ESPNU, Southland Conference Championship, at Lake Charles, La.
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, American Athletic Conference Championship, at Fort Worth, Texas