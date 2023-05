AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Melbourne at Port Adelaide

BOXING

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Haney vs. Lomachenko Preview Special

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland at Penn St.

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Presbyterian at Radford

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida St. at Louisville

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, UConn at Creighton

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Michigan St.

GOLF

7 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, First Round, at Rochester, N.Y. (traditional telecast)

7:50 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, First Round, Featured Groups

8:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, First Round, Featured Holes

11 a.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, First Round (alternate telecast with Matt Barrie and Michael Collins)

11 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "PGA Championship: On the Range"

1 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, First Round (traditional telecast)

1 p.m.; ESPN2, PGA Championship, First Round, (alternate telecast with Matt Barrie and Michael Collins)

8 p.m.; Golf Channel, "PGA Championship: Clubhouse Report"

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Hungary vs. Sweden, at Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Switzerland vs. Slovakia, at Riga, Latvia

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MASN2, L.A. Angels at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets

1 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Miami

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)

7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

NBA

4 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Draft Combine, at Chicago

8:40 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Finals, Game 2, L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL

8 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1, Florida at Carolina

RODEO

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals, at Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Major League Rugby, D.C. at Toronto

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Newcastle

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, Semifinals, Second Leg, whiparound coverage

SWIMMING

8 p.m.; Peacock, TYR Pro Swim Series, at Mission Viejo, Calif.

TENNIS

9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; ATP Tour, Italian Open, Quarterfinals

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, James Madison at Syracuse

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Notre Dame at Boston College

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Denver at North Carolina

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Quarterfinal, Loyola (Md.) at Northwestern