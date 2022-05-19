Sports TV listings for Thursday May 19

AUTO RACING

Noon; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Practice

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Penn St.

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Wofford at VMI

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Campbell

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Louisville

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Miami

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Michigan

8 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon St.

GOLF

8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, start of First Round

8:38 a.m., 8:49 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:11 a.m., 2:03 p.m., 2:14 p.m., 2:25 p.m. and 2:36 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Featured Groups

9:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championships, Featured Holes

1 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, First Round, alternate telecast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins

2 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, First Round, traditional telecast

2 p.m.; ESPN2, PGA Championship, First Round, alternate telecast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins

8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, First Round, conclusion of First Round

8 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the PGA Championship"

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Great Britain vs. U.S., at Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Canada vs. Kazakhstan, at Helsinki

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Boston

NBA

3 p.m.; ESPNEWS, NBA Draft Combine, at Chicago

5 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Draft Combine

8:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2, Boston at Miami

NHL

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2, Tampa Bay at Florida

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2, St. Louis at Colorado

RODEO

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals, at Fort Worth, Texas

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Everton

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Chelsea

3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at Aston Villa

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open Qualifying and tournaments in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat

4 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open Qualifying and tournaments in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal, Florida at Maryland

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal, Loyola (Md.) at Boston College

5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal, Syracuse at Northwestern

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal, Stony Brook at North Carolina