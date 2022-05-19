Sports TV listings for Thursday May 19

AUTO RACING
Noon; Peacock, Indianapolis 500, Practice
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke at Virginia Tech
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Illinois at Penn St.
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Wofford at VMI
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Radford at Campbell
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia at Louisville
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Miami
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee at Mississippi St.
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Michigan
8 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Oregon St.
GOLF
8 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, start of First Round
8:38 a.m., 8:49 a.m., 9 a.m., 9:11 a.m., 2:03 p.m., 2:14 p.m., 2:25 p.m. and 2:36 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, Featured Groups
9:30 a.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championships, Featured Holes
1 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, First Round, alternate telecast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins
2 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Championship, First Round, traditional telecast
2 p.m.; ESPN2, PGA Championship, First Round, alternate telecast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins
8 p.m.; ESPN Plus, PGA Championship, First Round, conclusion of First Round
8 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the PGA Championship"
HOCKEY
9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Great Britain vs. U.S., at Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Canada vs. Kazakhstan, at Helsinki
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
1 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Seattle at Boston
NBA
3 p.m.; ESPNEWS, NBA Draft Combine, at Chicago
5 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA Draft Combine
8:40 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2, Boston at Miami
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2, Tampa Bay at Florida
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2, St. Louis at Colorado
RODEO
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, PBR Tour, World Finals, at Fort Worth, Texas
SOCCER
2:45 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Crystal Palace at Everton
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leicester at Chelsea
3 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Burnley at Aston Villa
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open Qualifying and tournaments in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat
4 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, French Open Qualifying and tournaments in Lyon, Geneva, Strasbourg and Rabat
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Noon; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal, Florida at Maryland
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal, Loyola (Md.) at Boston College
5 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal, Syracuse at Northwestern
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Tournament, Quarterfinal, Stony Brook at North Carolina