Sports TV listings for Thursday May 26

Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, Maryland vs. Indiana, at Omaha, Neb.

10:30 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Florida vs. Texas A&M at Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Georgia Tech vs. Louisville, at Charlotte, N.C.

Noon; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Second Round, at Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round, Illinois vs. Michigan

2 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

3 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Florida State

3:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Second Round

5 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Tournament, Texas vs. TCU, at Arlington, Texas

5:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Second Round, Kentucky vs. LSU

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round

7 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, at Charlotte, N.C.

7:45 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Second Round

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Tournament

10 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Big Ten Second Round

11:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Second Round

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Dutch Open, First Round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, at Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, at Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.; Golf Channel,  Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2, at Las Vegas

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Quarterfinal, Sweden vs. Canada, at Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Quarterfinal, Switzerland vs. U.S., at Helsinki

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; MASN, Colorado at Washington

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at L.A. Angels

NBA

9 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Finals, Game 5, Dallas at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers at Carolina

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5, Edmonton at Calgary

RUGBY

5:50 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Gold Coast at Brisbane

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Texas at Arkansas

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Clemson at Oklahoma State

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, continuation of coverage of French Open, Second Round

7 a.m.; MASN2, French Open

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, French Open, Third Round

