 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday May 27
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday May 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, "NASCAR Race Hub," 2,000th episode

BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, AS Douanes at US Monastir

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Tournament, at Oklahoma City

10:30 a.m.; SEC Network, SEC Third Round, at Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Miami vs. Duke, at Charlotte, N.C.

1:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Big 12 Tournament, at Oklahoma City

2 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Third Round, at Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.; MASN2, ACC Tournament, Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, at Charlotte, N.C.

5:30 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Third Round, at Hoover, Ala.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Penn St. at Purdue

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Washington State

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, ACC Tournament, N.C. State vs. Pittsburgh, at Charlotte, N.C.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, UCLA at Arizona St.

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon St. at Stanford

9 p.m.; SEC Network, SEC Third Round, at Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; Pac-12 Network, UCLA Spring Game

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Made in Denmark, First Round, at Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, at Tulsa, Okla.

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, at Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match Play Day 2, at Las Vegas

HOCKEY

9 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Latvia vs. U.S., at Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championships, Czech Republic vs. Sweden, at Riga, Latvia

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, Colorado at N.Y. Mets 

3 p.m.; MLB Network, Kansas City at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN, Cincinnati at Washington

8 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

10 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Milwaukee at Miami

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 3

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Western Conference First round, Game 3, Denver at Portland

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, North Division First Round, Game 5, Montréal at Toronto

9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Central Division First Round, Game 6, Carolina at Nashville

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Florida St. at LSU

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, NCAA Super Regional, Game 1, Virginia Tech at UCLA

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Conquerors vs. Linemen, at Indianapolis

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Alphas vs. Aviators, at Indianapolis

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

4:30 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of French Open qualifying and tournaments in Belgrade, Parma and Strasbourg

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert