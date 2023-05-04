AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Brisbane at Carlton
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Notre Dame
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Missouri
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Vanderbilt at Alabama
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, DS Automobiles Italian Open, First Round
2 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, at Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, at San Francisco
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
LACROSSE
1 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten Semifinal, Michigan vs. Penn St., at Baltimore
3:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Men, Big Ten Semifinal, Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, at Baltimore
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten Semifinal, Michigan vs. Northwestern, at Columbus, Ohio
6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Men, Big East Semifinal, Providence vs. Georgetown, at Milwaukee
8:30 p.m,; Big Ten Network, College Women, Big Ten Semifinal, Rutgers vs. Maryland, at Columbus, Ohio
9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, College Men, Big East Semifinal, Villanova vs. Denver, at Milwaukee
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at St. Louis
1 p.m.; MASN, Chicago Cubs at Washington
2 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Kansas City
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Miami
7 p.m.; MLBN Network, Toronto at Boston (Joined in Progress)
NBA
9:10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Semifinal, L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 2, Florida at Toronto
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Semifinal, Game 2, Seattle at Dallas
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Brighton & Hove
TENNIS
7 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Madrid Open