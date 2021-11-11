 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Nov. 11
BOXING

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "Blood, Sweat & Tears: Crawford vs. Porter," Part I

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, West Liberty at Frostburg State

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Penn St.

FIGURE SKATING

10:30 p.m.; Peacock, Grand Prix Japan, at Tokyo

GOLF

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Pelican Women's Championship, First Round, at Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Houston Open, First Round

4 p.m.; Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, at Phoenix

1 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Women's Asia Pacific Amateur Championship, Third Round, at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Dubai Championship, Second Round

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MLB Network, Silver Slugger Awards announcement

11 p.m.; ESPN2, "E60 Presents: Bonds," about Barry Bonds' Hall of Fame candidacy

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, George Washington at Maryland

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Sacred Heart at Providence

8 p.m.; ACC Network, "Coach K & Bilas: Then and Now"

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Kennesaw St. at Creighton

8:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UC Riverside at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, N. Arizona at Washington

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League, Agua Caliente at Team Ignite

MISCELLANEOUS

6:30 p.m.; ESPN, "Salute to Service: Veterans Day Special"

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Toronto at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Miami at L.A. Clippers

NFL 

8:20 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, Baltimore at Miami (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Detroit

SOCCER 

4 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, Stanford at California

SWIMMING

1 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League Playoffs

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of WTA Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals, Stockholm Open and Linz Open

8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Finals, at Guadalajara

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Virginia Tech at George Washington

