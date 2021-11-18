 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Nov. 18
AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Qatar, Practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Duke

GOLF

Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, First Round, at St. Simons Island, Ga.

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, at Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; MLB Network, AL and NL MVP Awards announcement

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

Noon; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Davidson vs. New Mexico St.

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St.

2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational: Penn vs. Utah St.

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic,: Green Bay vs. UNC Greensboro, at St. Petersburg, Fla.

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Clemson vs. Temple

5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic, UMass vs. Weber St.

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ohio St. at Xavier

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, New Hampshire at Providence

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Alabama St. at Iowa

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Marquette vs. Mississippi

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina

8 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic, Ball St. vs. FIU

8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Rutgers at DePaul

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Samford at Oregon St.

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Elon vs. West Virginia

9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion

10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Arizona St. at San Diego St.

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Wyoming at Washington

NBA 

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Denver

NFL 

8:20 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, New England at Atlanta (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA tournament, first round, Campbell at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, NCAA tournament, second round, Milwaukee at Virginia

TENNIS

8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles, at Turin, Italy

12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles

3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles 

6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Team Tennnis, San Diego vs. Chicago, at Indian Wells, Calif.

9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Team Tennis, New York vs. Orange County

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida Atlantic at Miami

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt

