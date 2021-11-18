Sports TV listings for Thursday Nov. 18

AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Qatar, Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Louisville at Duke
GOLF
Noon; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, RSM Classic, First Round, at St. Simons Island, Ga.
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, at Naples, Fla.
2 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; MLB Network, AL and NL MVP Awards announcement
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Noon; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Davidson vs. New Mexico St.
2 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St.
2:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational: Penn vs. Utah St.
3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic,: Green Bay vs. UNC Greensboro, at St. Petersburg, Fla.
4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Clemson vs. Temple
5:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic, UMass vs. Weber St.
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Ohio St. at Xavier
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, New Hampshire at Providence
7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Alabama St. at Iowa
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Marquette vs. Mississippi
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina
8 p.m.; ACC Network, St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Jersey Mike's Classic, Ball St. vs. FIU
8:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Rutgers at DePaul
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Samford at Oregon St.
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Charleston Classic, Elon vs. West Virginia
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Myrtle Beach Invitational, Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion
10:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Arizona St. at San Diego St.
11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Wyoming at Washington
NBA
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Miami
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Philadelphia at Denver
NFL
8:20 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, New England at Atlanta (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), College Men, NCAA tournament, first round, Campbell at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, NCAA tournament, second round, Milwaukee at Virginia
TENNIS
8 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles, at Turin, Italy
12:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles
3 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Singles
6 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Team Tennnis, San Diego vs. Chicago, at Indian Wells, Calif.
9 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Team Tennis, New York vs. Orange County
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, Doubles