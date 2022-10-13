 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware

Sports TV listings for Thursday Oct. 13

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN, Temple at UCF

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Baylor at West Virginia

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Morgan St. at N.C. Central

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, at Sotogrande, Spain

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, Second Round, at Inzai, Japan

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

People are also reading…

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.; TBS, A.L. Divisional Series, Game 2, Seattle at Houston

7:30 p.m.; TBS, A.L. Divisional Series, Game 2, Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees,

NBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Memphis at Detroit

NFL

8:15 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Washington at Chicago

NHL

7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Toronto

PICKLEBALL

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, PPA Dallas Celebrity Battle of the Paddle

SOCCER

12:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, whiparound coverage

6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Duke at Florida St.

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Wisconsin at Penn St.

7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Mississippi St. at Mississippi

7 p.m.; MASN, College Women, Loyola (Md.) at VCU

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Virginia at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Purdue at Iowa

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in San Diego, Florence, Gijon and Cluj-Napoca

8 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, San Diego Open

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert