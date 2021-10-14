 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday Oct. 14
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday Oct. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Navy at Memphis

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Georgia Southern at South Alabama

GOLF

8 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Andalucía Masters, First Round, at Sotogrande, Spain

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ CUP, First Round, at Las Vegas

2:30 a.m. (Friday); Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Aramco Team Series, First Round, at Old Westbury, N.Y. (delayed tape)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.)

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 p.m.; TBS, N.L. Division Series, Game 5, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

NBA

7:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, Minnesota at Brooklyn

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Preseason, L.A. Lakers at Sacramento

NFL

8 p.m.; WFXR, NFL Network, Tampa Bay at Philadelphia (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

NHL

8 p.m.; NHL Network, Seattle at Nashville

SOCCER

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Northwestern at Wisconsin

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Women, Southern Cal at Oregon

7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, LSU at Kentucky

9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Illinois at Minnesota

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Premier League, York at Cavalry

TENNIS

1 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at Oregon

10:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Utah at Stanford

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bet longshots in NBA futures

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert