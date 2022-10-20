 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware

Sports TV listings for Thursday Oct. 20

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

3:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 1, FIM World Supercross Championship, Australian Grand Prix, Round 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, Fairmont St. at Frostburg St.

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Virginia at Georgia Tech (pregame show at 7 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Troy at S. Alabama

FIGURE SKATING

10 a.m. Peacock, Skate America, Practice, at Norwood, Mass.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Mallorca Golf Open, First Round

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ CUP, First Round, at Gillisonville, S.C.

People are also reading…

11 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, at Busan, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)

HORSE RACING

Noon; MASN, live races

12:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

3 p.m.; MASN2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.; TBS, A.L. Championship Series,, Game 2, N.Y. Yankees at Houston (pregame show at 6:30 p.m.)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; TNT, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NFL

8:15 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, New Orleans at Arizona

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Ottawa

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Aston Villa at Fulham

3:15 p.m.; Peacock, Premier League, Leeds at Leicester

6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Syracuse at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Wake Forest at Virginia

7 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Rutgers at Michigan

7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Kentucky at Missouri

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, North Carolina at Florida St.

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Cincinnati at Philadelphia

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference Semifinal, L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Guadalajara, Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, quarterfinals in Stockholm, Antwerp and Naples

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Winthrop at Radford

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert