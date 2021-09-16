Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 16

AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, Bush's Beans 200, at Bristol, Tenn.
9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 8:30 p.m.)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
8 p.m.; ESPN, Ohio at Louisiana
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Dutch Open, First Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands
3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, at Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, First Round, at Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MLB Network, Colorado at Atlanta
3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at San Francisco
5 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress)
9 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," announcement of ACC teams' schedules
NFL
8:20 p.m.; NFL Network, N.Y. Giants at Washington
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Semifinal, Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, at South Mackay, Australia
SOCCER
12:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, whiparound coverage
7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, South Carolina at Missouri
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, VMI at Radford
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Clemson
7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Paraguay, at Cleveland
9:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 2, Monterrey at Cruz Azul
10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, Stanford at UCLA
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz
Noon; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz
5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz