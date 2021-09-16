 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 16
Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 16

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, Bush's Beans 200, at Bristol, Tenn.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, at Bristol, Tenn. (pre-race show at 8:30 p.m.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

8 p.m.; ESPN, Ohio at Louisiana

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Dutch Open, First Round, at Cromvoirt, Netherlands

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, at Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship, First Round, at Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MLB Network, Colorado at Atlanta 

3:30 p.m.; MLB Network, San Diego at San Francisco 

5 p.m.; MASN, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress)

9 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "Nothing But Net," announcement of ACC teams' schedules

NFL

8:20 p.m.; NFL Network, N.Y. Giants at Washington

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Semifinal, Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, at South Mackay, Australia

SOCCER 

12:45 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Europa League, whiparound coverage

7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, South Carolina at Missouri

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, VMI at Radford

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Clemson

7:30 p.m.; ESPN2, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Paraguay, at Cleveland

9:56 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 2, Monterrey at Cruz Azul

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, College Men, Stanford at UCLA

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz

Noon; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz

5 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, tournaments in Luxembourg and Portoroz

