 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 2
0 comments

Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Netherlands Grand Prix, Practice 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Temple at Rutgers

7 p.m.; ESPN, Boise St. at UCF

7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, South Florida at N.C. State

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., at Charlotte, N.C.

7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Weber St. at Utah

8 p.m.; WFXR, Ohio St. at Minnesota (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Bowling Green at Tennessee

10:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, S. Utah at Arizona St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, First Round

10 a.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, at Newburgh, Ind.

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, First Round, at Atlanta

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Oakland at Detroit

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Tampa Bay 

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

PARALYMPICS

6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, at Tokyo

11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Day 9 highlights

9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Friday); NBC Sports Network, Track and Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing; Goalball Final; Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball

SOCCER

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Hampton at VMI

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, High Point at Virginia

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, East Tenn. State at Radford

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIFA World Cup Qualifying, U.S. at El Salvador (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

SWIMMING

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy

TENNIS

Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Second Round

7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Second Round

WNBA

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Minnesota

10 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Las Vegas

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WR John Brown released by Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert