Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, Semifinal, Greater Western Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Netherlands Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Temple at Rutgers
7 p.m.; ESPN, Boise St. at UCF
7:30 p.m.; ACC Network, South Florida at N.C. State
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., at Charlotte, N.C.
7:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Weber St. at Utah
8 p.m.; WFXR, Ohio St. at Minnesota (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
8 p.m.; SEC Network, Bowling Green at Tennessee
10:30 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, S. Utah at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Italian Open, First Round
10 a.m.; Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, at Newburgh, Ind.
1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Tour Championship, First Round, at Atlanta
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races, at Saratoga
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MASN, Philadelphia at Washington
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Oakland at Detroit
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Tampa Bay
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Atlanta at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
PARALYMPICS
6 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, continuation of coverage of Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling, at Tokyo
11 a.m.; NBC Sports Network, Day 9 highlights
9 p.m. to 9 a.m. (Friday); NBC Sports Network, Track and Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing; Goalball Final; Swimming; Wheelchair Basketball
SOCCER
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Hampton at VMI
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Men, High Point at Virginia
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, East Tenn. State at Radford
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, FIFA World Cup Qualifying, U.S. at El Salvador (pregame show at 8 p.m.)
SWIMMING
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy
TENNIS
Noon; ESPN, U.S. Open, Second Round, at Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Second Round
7 p.m.; ESPN2, U.S. Open, Second Round
WNBA
8 p.m.; NBA TV, Los Angeles at Minnesota
10 p.m.; NBA TV, Chicago at Las Vegas