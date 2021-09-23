 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 23
AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, Practice 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Marshall at Appalachian St.

7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff

GOLF

9 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Ryder Cup"

5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ryder Cup, Opening Ceremony, at Kohler, Wis.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1)

4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at San Diego 

6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati

7 p.m.; MASN, Texas at Baltimore

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined In Progress)

NFL 

8:20 p.m.; NFL Network, Carolina at Houston

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Preliminary Final, South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, at Milton, Australia

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, Round of 16, Argentina vs. Paraguay, at Vilnius, Lithuania

6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Louisville at Syracuse

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia Tech at North Carolina

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Longwood

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Duke at Virginia

7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Arkansas at Texas A&M

8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Florida St.

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Iowa at Indiana

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, at Guatemala City

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Universitario vs. Motagua, at La Chorrera, Panama

SWIMMING

2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

2 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava

WNBA 

8 p.m.; ESPN2, First Round, Single Elimination, Dallas at Chicago

10 p.m.; ESPN2, First Round, Single Elimination, New York at Phoenix

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Arizona St.

