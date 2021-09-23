Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 23

AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Marshall at Appalachian St.
7:30 p.m.; ESPNU, Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff
GOLF
9 a.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From the Ryder Cup"
5 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ryder Cup, Opening Ceremony, at Kohler, Wis.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
2 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1)
4 p.m.; MLB Network, San Francisco at San Diego
6:30 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at Cincinnati
7 p.m.; MASN, Texas at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
10 p.m.; MLB Network, Houston at L.A. Angels (Joined In Progress)
NFL
8:20 p.m.; NFL Network, Carolina at Houston
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Friday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Preliminary Final, South Sydney vs. Manly-Warringah, at Milton, Australia
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Futsal World Cup, Round of 16, Argentina vs. Paraguay, at Vilnius, Lithuania
6 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Louisville at Syracuse
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Virginia Tech at North Carolina
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, College Women, Radford at Longwood
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, College Women, Duke at Virginia
7 p.m.; SEC Network, College Women, Arkansas at Texas A&M
8 p.m.; ACC Network, College Women, Pittsburgh at Florida St.
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, College Women, Iowa at Indiana
8 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, at Guatemala City
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, Round of 16, First Leg, Universitario vs. Motagua, at La Chorrera, Panama
SWIMMING
2 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, International Swimming League, at Naples, Italy
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava
2 a.m. (Friday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Metz, Nur-Sultan and Ostrava
WNBA
8 p.m.; ESPN2, First Round, Single Elimination, Dallas at Chicago
10 p.m.; ESPN2, First Round, Single Elimination, New York at Phoenix
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Arizona St.