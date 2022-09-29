Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 29

AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina St. at South Carolina
8 p.m.; ESPN, Utah St. at BYU
GOLF
7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, at St Andrews, Scotland
12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, at The Colony, Texas
3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, at Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
People are also reading…
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
5 p.m.; MASN, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Phiadelphia 76ers training camp
NFL
8:15 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Miami at Cincinnati
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, New Jersey at NY Rangers
9:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Vancouver
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Tallinn-and Parma
8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Tallinn-and Parma
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
3 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, World Cup Semifinal, at Sydney
WOMEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at Arkansas
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Providence
8 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Clemson
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota