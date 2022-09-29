 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Thursday Sept. 29

Mark Shaver

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, Practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, South Carolina St. at South Carolina

8 p.m.; ESPN, Utah St. at BYU

GOLF

7 a.m.; Golf Channel, DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, at St Andrews, Scotland

12:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, at The Colony, Texas

3:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, at Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

5 p.m.; MASN, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

1:30 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Boston

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.; MLB Network, Tampa Bay at Cleveland

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

NBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Phiadelphia 76ers training camp

NFL

8:15 p.m.; Amazon Prime Video, Miami at Cincinnati

NHL

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, New Jersey at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.; NHL Network, Preseason, Seattle at Vancouver

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Tallinn-and Parma

8:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Seoul, Tel Aviv, Sofia, Tallinn-and Parma

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

3 a.m. (Friday); ESPN2, World Cup Semifinal, at Sydney

WOMEN'S SOCCER

6 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Purdue

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Texas A&M at Arkansas

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Butler at Providence

8 p.m.; ACC Network, N.C. State at Clemson

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota

