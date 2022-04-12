 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports TV listings for Tuesday April 12

BASKETBALL 

Noon; NBA TV, Africa League, Cape Town vs. Petro de Luanda (taped)

1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Petro de Luanda vs. Cobra Sport 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Old Dominion at Virginia

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VCU at VMI

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Davidson at Radford

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Liberty

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida at Florida St.

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Western Intercollegiate, Second Round, at Santa Cruz, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

7 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Baltimore

7:15 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.; TBS, San Diego at San Francisco

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League Finals, Game 1, Delaware at Rio Grande Valley

NBA 

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Play-In Round, Cleveland at Brooklyn

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Play-In Round, L.A. Clippers at Minnesota

NFL

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: Face of the Franchise"

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Defense"

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Cheat Sheet"

NHL 

7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Washington

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Tampa Bay at Dallas

SOCCER

3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Chelsea at Real Madrid (pregame show at  2 p.m.)

7 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, at Chester, Pa.

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 2, Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Liberty

5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska, doubleheader

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Clemson at South Carolina

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Monte Carlo Masters

7 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters

