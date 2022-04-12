Sports TV listings for Tuesday April 12

BASKETBALL
Noon; NBA TV, Africa League, Cape Town vs. Petro de Luanda (taped)
1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Petro de Luanda vs. Cobra Sport
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Old Dominion at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VCU at VMI
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Davidson at Radford
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Liberty
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Florida at Florida St.
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.; Golf Channel, Western Intercollegiate, Second Round, at Santa Cruz, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
7 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Baltimore
7:15 p.m.; MASN, Washington at Atlanta
9:30 p.m.; TBS, San Diego at San Francisco
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
9 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League Finals, Game 1, Delaware at Rio Grande Valley
NBA
7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference Play-In Round, Cleveland at Brooklyn
9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference Play-In Round, L.A. Clippers at Minnesota
NFL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: Face of the Franchise"
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Defense"
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Cheat Sheet"
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Washington
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Tampa Bay at Dallas
SOCCER
3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Chelsea at Real Madrid (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, at Chester, Pa.
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 2, Pumas UNAM at Cruz Azul
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Liberty
5 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska, doubleheader
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Clemson at South Carolina
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Monte Carlo Masters
7 a.m.; MASN2, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Monte Carlo Masters