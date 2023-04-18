BOWLING
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, PBA Tour, WSOB Scorpion Championship, Finals, at Wauwatosa, Wis.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Radford
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Louisville at Indiana
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at VCU
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Samford at Auburn
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia St. at Georgia Tech
8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Creighton at Nebraska
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 p.m.; SEC Network, Miss. State Spring Game (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.; MASN, MASN2, Baltimore at Washington
10 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Atlanta at Boston
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, New York at Cleveland
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Kiper and McShay Three-Round Mock Draft"
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Big Uglies"
8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: Diamonds in the Rough"
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Playmakers"
9 p.m.; ESPN2, "Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL," Episode 2
NHL
7 p.m.; TBS, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
7:30 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 1, Tampa Bay at Toronto
9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Winnipeg at Vegas
10 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 1, Seattle at Colorado
SOCCER
3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 2, Real Madrid at Chelsea
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Canadian Championship, Preliminary Round, Vaughan Azzurri at Montreal
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League Match, Quarterfinal, Leg 2 (same-day tape)
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network, James Madison at Virginia
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Radford at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. at Michigan
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart
5 a.m. (Wednesday); ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Banja Luka and Stuttgart