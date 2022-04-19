 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Tuesday April 19

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

BASKETBALL 

8 a.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (taped)

Noon; NBA TV, Africa League, Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (taped)

1:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Africa League, Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Kentucky at Louisville

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, VMI at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at VCU

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M

8 p.m.; ACC Network, Campbell at North Carolina

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network BYU at Utah

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Arizona at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 p.m.; SEC Network, Arkansas Spring Game (taped)

People are also reading…

GOLF

3 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, at Austin, Texas

8:30 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Shark," documentary about Greg Norman

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MASN, Arizona at Washington, Game 1

7 p.m.; MASN, Arizona at Washington, Game 2

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Toronto at Boston

9:30 p.m.; MASN2, Baltimore at Oakland

10 p.m.; TBS, Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

MEN'S LACROSSE

6:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 2, Atlanta at Miami

8:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, Minnesota at Memphis

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 2, New Orleans at Phoenix

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter Speical: Kiper & McShay Three-Round Mock Draft"

NHL 

10 p.m.; ESPN, Los Angeles at Anaheim

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.; ESPN2, German Cup, Semifinal, Freiburg at Hamburg 

3 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Coppa Italia, Semifinal, Leg 2, AC Milan at Inter Milan

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Manchester United at Liverpool

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan at Michigan St.

6 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UC Davis at California

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Bossy, NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders Great, dead at 65

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert