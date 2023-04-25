COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Norfolk State at VMI
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Liberty at Virginia
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at Radford
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest
6 p.m.; ESPNU, East Carolina at N.C. State
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, JMU at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; SEC Network, Louisville at Kentucky
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.; ACC Network, Syracuse Spring Game (taped)
1 p.m.; ACC Network, Duke Spring Game (taped)
10 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU Spring Game (taped)
People are also reading…
HOCKEY
10 a.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Switzerland vs. U.S., at Basel, Switzerland
12:30 p.m.; NHL Network, World Championship, Czechia vs. Canada, at Porrentruy, Switzerland
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.; MASN, Boston at Baltimore
7 p.m.; MASN2, Washington at N.Y. Mets
7:30 p.m.; MLB Network, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota
10:30 p.m.; MLB Network, St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
MEN'S LACROSSE
7:30 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia at Lafayette
NBA
7:30 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Atlanta at Boston
9 p.m.; NBA TV, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Minnesota at Denver
10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix
NFL
7 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft"
8:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Quarterback Show"
9 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC Huddle: Welcome to the NFL"
9 p.m.; ESPN2, "Hey Rookie" Welcome to the NFL" (new episode)
NHL
7 p.m.; ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, Game 5
8 p.m.; TBS, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Minnesota at Dallas
9:30 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Los Angeles at Edmonton
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leicester at Leeds
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 1, Leon at Tigres UANL
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Virginia Tech at Marshall
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Madrid Open
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Madrid Open