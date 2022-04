Sports TV listings for Tuesday April 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, East Tenn. State at Radford

7 p.m.; ACC Network, East Carolina at N.C. State

HOCKEY

9:30 a.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Group Stage, Canada vs. Czech Republic, at Landshut, Germany

1:30 p.m.; NHL Network, U-18 World Championship, Group Stage, U.S. vs. Germany, at Landshut, Germany

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.; MASN2, Miami at Washington

7:30 p.m.; TBS, N.Y. Mets at St. Louis

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona

NBA

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Atlanta at Miami

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Minnesota at Memphis

10 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, New Orleans at Phoenix

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: QB Draft Class of 2022"

8 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: NFL Nation Mock Draft"

8 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Draft Special: The Quarterback Show"

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, "Hey Rookie: Welcome To the NFL," Episode 3

NHL

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, N.Y. Islanders at Washington

7 p.m.; ESPN, Edmonton at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.; ESPN, St. Louis at Colorado

SOCCER

3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 1, Real Madrid at Manchester City (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship, Group Stage, Bermuda vs. Canada, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship, Group Stage, Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, McNeese St. at LSU

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Munich and Estoril

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, tournaments in Munich and Estoril