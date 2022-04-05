 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sports TV listings for Tuesday April 5

  • 0
tv listings image
Mark Shaver

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Marshall at Virginia Tech

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at VCU

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia at Clemson

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Loyola Marymount at UCLA

GOLF

9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters: On The Range"

9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From The Masters"

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon; MASN, MASN2, Preseason, N.Y. Mets vs. Washington

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees

4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. Colorado

8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota vs. Boston (same-day tape)

People are also reading…

Midnight; MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)

MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING

6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA championships, at Atlanta (taped)

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League, Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Long Island at Delaware

10:35 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Quarterfinal, Santa Cruz at South Bay

NBA 

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Chicago

10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

NFL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft 4.0"

SOCCER 

3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 1, Atetico Madrid at Manchester City (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 1, Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Northwestern at Notre Dame

TENNIS

10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert