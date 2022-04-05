Sports TV listings for Tuesday April 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Marshall at Virginia Tech
2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at VCU
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Georgia at Clemson
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Loyola Marymount at UCLA
GOLF
9 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters: On The Range"
9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From The Masters"
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon; MASN, MASN2, Preseason, N.Y. Mets vs. Washington
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees
4 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. Colorado
8 p.m.; MLB Network, Preseason, Minnesota vs. Boston (same-day tape)
People are also reading…
Midnight; MLB Network, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)
MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
6 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA championships, at Atlanta (taped)
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.; ESPN2, NBA G League, Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Long Island at Delaware
10:35 p.m.; ESPN, Western Conference Quarterfinal, Santa Cruz at South Bay
NBA
8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Minnesota
8:15 p.m.; ESPN, Milwaukee at Chicago
10:30 p.m.; NBA TV, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix
NFL
5 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft 4.0"
SOCCER
3 p.m.; WDBJ, UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal, Leg 1, Atetico Madrid at Manchester City (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
10 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinal, Leg 1, Cruz Azul at Pumas UNAM
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Northwestern at Notre Dame
TENNIS
10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open