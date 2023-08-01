COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Northwoods League All-Star Game, at Bismarck, N.D.

CORNHOLE

9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Teams Championship, Final, at Rock Hill, S.C.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, New Balance All-America Highlight Championship (taped)

7 p.m.; ESPNU, Boys, New Balance All-America Highlight Championship (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Trade Deadline Special

4 p.m.; ESPN, "Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special"

6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami

7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto

7 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington

7 p.m.; TBS, Tampa Bay at NY Yankees

9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Seattle

SOCCER

7 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, China vs. England, at Adelaide, Australia

7 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Haiti vs. Denmark, at Perth, Australia

11 p.m.; ESPN, Men, Club Friendly, AC Milan vs. Barcelona, at Las Vegas

3 a.m. (Wednesday); WFXR, Women's World Cup,Argentina vs. Sweden, at Hamilton, New Zealand (pregame show at 2 a.m.)

3 a.m. (Wednesday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy, at Wellington, New Zealand

SWIMMING

12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Manchester, England

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague

Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Citi Open, at Washington, D.C.

11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Los Cabos Open

5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague

WNBA

7 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Connecticut

10 p.m.; NBA TV, New York at Los Angeles

YOUTH HOCKEY

9:30 a.m.; NHL Network, Hlinka Gretzky Cup, U.S. vs. Sweden, at Breclav, Czechia