COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.; ESPNU, Northwoods League All-Star Game, at Bismarck, N.D.
CORNHOLE
9 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, American Cornhole League Teams Championship, Final, at Rock Hill, S.C.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Girls, New Balance All-America Highlight Championship (taped)
7 p.m.; ESPNU, Boys, New Balance All-America Highlight Championship (taped)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Trade Deadline Special
4 p.m.; ESPN, "Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special"
6:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Philadelphia at Miami
7 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Toronto
7 p.m.; MASN2, Milwaukee at Washington
7 p.m.; TBS, Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
9:30 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Seattle
SOCCER
7 a.m.; WFXR, Women's World Cup, China vs. England, at Adelaide, Australia
7 a.m.; Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, Haiti vs. Denmark, at Perth, Australia
11 p.m.; ESPN, Men, Club Friendly, AC Milan vs. Barcelona, at Las Vegas
3 a.m. (Wednesday); WFXR, Women's World Cup,Argentina vs. Sweden, at Hamilton, New Zealand (pregame show at 2 a.m.)
3 a.m. (Wednesday); Fox Sports 1, Women's World Cup, South Africa vs. Italy, at Wellington, New Zealand
SWIMMING
12:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Para Championships, at Manchester, England
TENNIS
6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague
Noon; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, Citi Open, at Washington, D.C.
11 p.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Los Cabos Open
5 a.m. (Wednesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, tournaments in Kitzbuhel and Prague
WNBA
7 p.m.; ESPN, Minnesota at Connecticut
10 p.m.; NBA TV, New York at Los Angeles
YOUTH HOCKEY
9:30 a.m.; NHL Network, Hlinka Gretzky Cup, U.S. vs. Sweden, at Breclav, Czechia